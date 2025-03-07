American Outdoor Brands Continues Innovating, But The Price Is Still High
Summary
- American Outdoor Brands, Inc. delivered a strong Q3 2025, exceeding sales guidance with a 9.5% increase, driven by innovative products like the ClayCopter and BUBBA Lite scale.
- Despite impressive product innovation and operational leverage, AOUT's valuation at 22x FY26E earnings is too high for a discretionary goods manufacturer in a potential recessionary environment.
- Management's upward revision of FY26 guidance shows confidence, but I maintain a Hold rating, awaiting lower prices for a better entry point.
- Gross margin expanded by 200bps due to lower freight costs, and flat SG&A expenses indicate strong operating leverage, enhancing AOUT’s margin structure.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.