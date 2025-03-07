Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (SQM), has seen a price drop of 9.15% over the past year. Today, I want to take a look at this Lithium and Iodine mining giant and explain why I rate them as a BUY based
Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile: This Is Why Lithium Will Fuel Growth
Summary
- Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile is rated a Buy due to projected growth in the EV market, driving future lithium demand and revenue.
- Partnership with Codelco in 2031 is set to lower 20-25% of SQM's lithium revenue, which currently accounts for 43% of the company's profits.
- SQM is expanding lithium production, particularly in Chile, to meet rising demand, with diversified operations in Australia and China for stability.
- Iodine, contributing 39% of gross profits, provides revenue stability, mitigating risks from fluctuating lithium prices and potential political or environmental disruptions.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.