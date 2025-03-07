A lot has happened since I last covered Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFR) for Seeking Alpha in September. As an asset, Bitcoin (BTC-USD) has been very present in the zeitgeist. First with President
Cipher Mining: Running Out Of Runway
Summary
- Cipher Mining grew topline revenue from Bitcoin mining substantially in the fourth quarter from $24.1 million to $42.2 million sequentially. Q4 generated positive net income.
- For the full year, the company lost $44.6 million and had an estimated breakeven cost of nearly $94k. Four months of that production came pre-halving.
- 'Sats per share' backing CIFR stock, while up year over year, have fallen considerably over the last two quarters. More than 300 BTC have been subsequently sold since EOY.
- SoftBank's $50 million cash infusion in January came via dilution and those shares have already been registered for sale. However, hedge fund balances were higher in Q4.
