Venture Global's 2025 Outlook Analyzed

The Global Investor
1.78K Followers
(12min)

Summary

  • Venture Global's arbitration with LNG off-takers poses a significant risk, but the company has now declared the all-important Commercial Operation Date.
  • The company's 2025 earnings guidance highlights strong unit profit margins, with a focus on the spread between US Henry Hub and European TTF gas prices.
  • VG stock's valuation appears attractive compared to Cheniere Energy, despite the arbitration risk and market skepticism reflected in the EV/EBITDA multiple differential.
  • The growing global demand for natural gas and US energy policies provide a favorable outlook for Venture Global, making it a compelling buy and an international gas arbitrage pure play.

Digitally Generated Image of LNG Tanker Navigating Coastal Waters Representing Maritime Energy Transport

alvarez

Venture Global Overview

Venture Global, Inc.'s (NYSE:VG) first ever analyst conference call was extremely interesting. For anyone interested in the US liquified natural gas industry, it is worth going through.

First, was the obvious lack of discussion about Venture

This article was written by

The Global Investor
1.78K Followers
Global investing.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, but may initiate a beneficial Long position through a purchase of the stock, or the purchase of call options or similar derivatives in VG over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About VG Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on VG

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
VG
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News