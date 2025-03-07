Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust Preferreds Offer Safe Qualified Dividends, Appealing Appreciation Potential

Arbitrage Trader
Investing Group Leader
(12min)

Summary

  • GDV-K is a top-quality preferred stock with a 4.25% cumulative annual dividend and a current yield of 5.65%, trading at $18.80.
  • Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (GDV) is a diversified closed-end fund with a strong credit rating (Aa3) and a consistent 13% discount to NAV.
  • The fund's leverage will increase from 16% to 17% following the spin-off of Gabelli Preferred Securities Trust (GPS).
  • GDV-K offers one of the safest fixed-income exposures with qualified dividends and high capital appreciation potential, ideal for investors wary of overvalued common equity.
  • This idea was discussed in more depth with members of my private investing community, Trade With Beta. Learn More »
Credit Score Concept on Laptop

tolgart/iStock via Getty Images

Co-authored by Relative Value.

Overview

With this article, we turn our attention toward one of the preferred stocks with among the highest quality trading on the exchange. The overvaluation of the common equity at the moment has put us on the

Trade With Beta

At Trade With Beta,

we discuss ideas like this as they happen in more detail. All active investors are welcome to join on a free trial and ask any question in our chat room full of sophisticated traders and investors.

This article was written by

Arbitrage Trader
13.96K Followers

Arbitrage Trader, aka Denislav Iliev has been day trading for 15+ years and leads a team of 40 analysts. They identify mispriced investments in fixed-income and closed-end funds based on simple-to-understand financial logic.

Denislav leads the investing group Trade With Beta, features of the service include: frequent picks for mispriced preferred stocks and baby bonds, weekly reviews of 1200+ equities, IPO previews, hedging strategies, an actively managed portfolio, and chat for discussion. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of GDV.PR.K either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About GDV Ticker

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Expense Ratio
Div Frequency
Div Rate
Yield
Assets (AUM)
Volume
Compare to Peers

More on GDV

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
GDV
--
GDV.PR.K
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News