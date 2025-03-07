Federal Reserve Watch: New Focus Coming

Mar. 07, 2025 4:00 PM ETUS10Y, US30Y, US2Y
John M. Mason
17.52K Followers
(7min)

Summary

  • Investors are concerned about potential conflicts between President Trump and Federal Reserve Chairman Powell over monetary policy, particularly regarding interest rates versus quantitative tightening.
  • The Federal Reserve has been successfully reducing its securities portfolio since 2022 to combat inflation and stabilize the banking system.
  • Trump prefers lower interest rates and may push the Fed to shift focus from quantitative measures to interest rate policy, which could disrupt current market trust.
  • The investment community is wary of Trump's approach, fearing it may break the positive link between Fed policy and stock market performance established by Bernanke.

federal reserve

Wysiati

Investors continue to wonder when the "new" president, Donald J. Trump, is going to "cross swords" with Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell and the Federal Reserve System over the conduct of U.S. monetary policy.

As of Friday, March 7, 2025, there

This article was written by

John M. Mason
17.52K Followers
John M. Mason writes on current monetary and financial events. He is the founder and CEO of New Finance, LLC. Dr. Mason has been President and CEO of two publicly traded financial institutions and the executive vice president and CFO of a third. He has also served as a special assistant to the secretary of the Department of Housing and Urban Development in Washington, D. C. and as a senior economist within the Federal Reserve System. He formerly was on the faculty of the Finance Department, Wharton School, the University of Pennsylvania and was a professor at Penn State University and taught in both the Management Division and the Engineering Division. Dr. Mason has served on the boards of venture capital funds and other private equity funds. He has worked with young entrepreneurs, especially within the urban environment, starting or running companies primarily connected with Information Technology.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
US10Y--
United States 10-Year Bond Yield
US30Y--
United States 30-Year Bond Yield
US2Y--
United States 2-Year Bond Yield
Compare

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News