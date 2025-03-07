What Trade Tensions Could Mean For Commodities

Concerns about an escalation in trade tensions have been fueling market volatility, including in the commodities space. Bart Melek, Global Head of Commodity Strategy with TD Securities, discusses the outlook for gold and oil as tariffs come into play.

Transcript

Greg Bonnell - The tariffs announced by the Trump administration and the response by Canada and other countries is being felt in the commodities space. Joining us with more is Bart Melek, Global Head of Commodity Strategy with TD Securities. Bart, always great to have you on the program. Here we are. We've talked about it heading into it. We're in a tariff environment. What's going on with gold in the face of all this?

Bart Melek - Well, it's wonderful to be back. Well, gold has done very, very well, and in great part because of tariffs. Many investors have tried to source gold ahead of the tariffs. And clearly, a 25% tariff means that the US gold price will be higher. So we've seen large inflows of metal from London market in particular into the US market, delivered against COMEX futures. So we've seen large spreads in price, as much as $50 at the peak of it between London price and the US COMEX futures prices.

And essentially, many investors are worried that we might see inflation coming up. In fact, central banks are worried we might see inflation from the tariffs as well and the much more restrictive migration policy that might reduce supply of cheap labor for certain sectors. So a combination of beating the tariffs and using gold as a hedge has propelled gold to new record levels, not quite 3,000, but very, very, very close. And I think for now, we might see some consolidation, a little lower as the momentum slows down. But we still fundamentally think gold does very well down the road.