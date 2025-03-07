Alphabet Inc. aka Google’s (GOOG, GOOGL, GOOG:CA) stock price is at a price point
Google Stock: Why Now Could Be The Best Time To Buy Before It Soars
Summary
- Alphabet Inc./Google's stock is undervalued compared to peers, presenting a buying opportunity amid overreactions to DeepSeek's AI advancements.
- Alphabet's robust Q4 '24 financials, driven by AI and cloud growth, underscore its strong market position and potential.
- Gemini 2.0 Flash and Waymo are key catalysts, with unique AI capabilities and autonomous driving advancements boosting future growth.
- Alphabet's stock is trading at a low multiple, indicating it's oversold and an excellent entry point for investors.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of GOOGL either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.