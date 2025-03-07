Google Stock: Why Now Could Be The Best Time To Buy Before It Soars

Rick Orford
45 Followers
(13min)

Summary

  • Alphabet Inc./Google's stock is undervalued compared to peers, presenting a buying opportunity amid overreactions to DeepSeek's AI advancements.
  • Alphabet's robust Q4 '24 financials, driven by AI and cloud growth, underscore its strong market position and potential.
  • Gemini 2.0 Flash and Waymo are key catalysts, with unique AI capabilities and autonomous driving advancements boosting future growth.
  • Alphabet's stock is trading at a low multiple, indicating it's oversold and an excellent entry point for investors.

Digital marketing concept, Businessman using laptop with Ads dashboard digital marketing strategy analysis for branding. online advertisement, ad on website and social media. SEO. SMM.

Digital marketing concept, Businessman using laptop with Ads dashboard digital marketing strategy analysis for branding. online advertisement, ad on website and social media. SEO. SMM.

Boy Wirat

Alphabet Inc. aka Google’s (GOOG, GOOGL, GOOG:CA) stock price is at a price point

This article was written by

Rick Orford
45 Followers
Rick is a Wall Street Journal best-selling author with over 20 years of experience trading stocks and options. The most authoritative publications, including Good Morning America, Washington Post, Yahoo Finance, MSN, Business Insider, NBC, FOX, CBS, and ABC News, cover his work. His passion is business, and he works tirelessly to deliver content in an easy-to-understand manner. In 2018, Rick wrote The Financially Independent Millennial to inspire his readers with his story about becoming financially independent at age 35 despite not learning about money when he was younger. His books are easy to read and often refer to key points that “He would tell his younger self.” When not thinking about business, Rick writes (mainly about cruise ship travel) for his travel blog and is an enthusiast of fast cars, technology, & cooking.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of GOOGL either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About GOOGL Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on GOOGL

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
GOOG
--
GOOGL
--
GOOG:CA
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News