CES Energy Solutions Corp. (CESDF) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

CES Energy Solutions Corp. (OTCPK:CESDF) Q4 2024 Results Conference Call March 7, 2025 11:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Tony Aulicino - Chief Financial Officer

Ken Zinger - President & Chief Executive Officer

Aaron MacNeil - TD Cowen

Jonathan Goldman - Scotiabank

Keith Mackey - RBC Capital Markets

Tim Monachello - ATB Capital Markets

Tony Aulicino

Thank you, operator. Good morning, everyone, and thank you for attending today's call. I'd like to note that in our commentary today, there will be forward-looking financial information and that our actual results may differ materially from the expected results due to various risk factors and assumptions. These risk factors and assumptions are summarized in our annual information form, fourth quarter MD&A and press release dated March 6, 2025.

In addition, certain financial measures that we will refer to today are not recognized under current General Accepted Accounting Policies. And for a description and definition of these, please see our fourth quarter MD&A.

At this time, I'd like to turn the call over to Ken Zinger, our President and CEO.

Ken Zinger

Thank you, Tony.

Welcome everyone and thank you for joining us for our fourth quarter and year end ’24 earnings call. On today's call, I will provide a brief summary of our strong financial results released yesterday, followed by an update on capital allocation and then our divisional updates for Canada and the U.S., as well as our outlook for the remainder of 2025. I will then pass the call back over to Tony to provide a detailed financial