Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR) is a U.S.-based hotel REIT that presents an exciting point of analysis given its ongoing structural changes. Moreover, the U.S. inflationary environment is highly volatile, providing an additional consideration as hotels mark-to-market
Xenia Hotels & Resorts: Its Dividend Yield Probably Isn't Worth The Risk
Summary
- Xenia Hotels & Resorts has faced unfavorable treatment from market participants in recent years.
- The REIT's focus on high-end branding and strategic market selection hasn't fully convinced the market, despite its unitary revenue scalability.
- In our view, Xenia might face financial challenges in fiscal 2025, including EBITDA pressure, a high cost-of-debt, and potential FFO struggles.
- Renovation and stabilization of Grand Hyatt could act as a catalyst. However, we aren't sure to what extent.
- Despite its attractive multiples and compelling dividend yield, we deem XHR stock a 'Hold' due to systematic financial pressure and a high Value-at-Risk number, which isn't combatted and a lack of clear-cut catalysts.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Kindly note that our content on Seeking Alpha and other platforms doesn't constitute financial advice. Instead, we set the tone for a discussion panel among subscribers. As such, we encourage you to consult a registered financial advisor before committing capital to financial instruments.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.