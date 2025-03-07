Universal Health Services: A Bargain With Medicaid Cuts Fears Baked Into Stock Price

Thomas Lott
Investing Group Leader
(14min)

Summary

  • Universal Health Services has shown consistent EPS growth, up 11% annually.  We note recent stock de-rating over Medicaid cut concerns.
  • UHS operates 419 hospitals, with a balanced revenue mix from Acute Care and Behavioral Health, and significant exposure to Medicaid at 25% of total revenue.
  • Despite excellent Q4 results and moderating nursing costs, UHS stock fell due to fears of imminent Medicaid cuts, which are politically contentious and uncertain.
  • Valuation is attractive at under 10x forward earnings, with potential upside to $300 if Medicaid cuts are avoided, making UHS a buy with patience.
  • Looking for a portfolio of ideas like this one? Members of Cash Flow Compounders get exclusive access to our subscriber-only portfolios. Learn More »
Stethoscope on US dollars isolated on white background

hudiemm/E+ via Getty Images

Background

We first wrote up and purchased UHS in November 2021 for subscribers at $125 per share. It has been a solid Compounder with EPS up 12% annually over the past 11 years (and up 11% per year from 2019 to 2025 assuming near the

Thanks for reading!  We look for high quality stocks trading at attractive valuations in our award winning Marketplace service entitled Cash Flow Compounders: The Best Stocks in the World. Our focus is high return on equity, high free cash flow stocks with a proven track record in compounding earnings at higher than market rates. There we provide in depth research, with 2-4 new, high quality ideas per month. Our portfolios have earned returns well above benchmark levels.  Sign up for a free 2 week trial to get my latest ideas!

This article was written by

Thomas Lott
13.02K Followers

Thomas Lott started as a portfolio manager at a hedge fund in 2003 and has worked as a financial professional for over 30 years. Thomas espouses Graham and Dodd/Buffett style investing, always on the lookout for high-quality equities at attractive valuations. He is a graduate of Vanderbilt University with an MBA from Northwestern's Kellogg School of Management.

Thomas leads the investing group Cash Flow Compounders where, along with NJ Value Investor, he aim to find the best companies in the world that are trading at attractive valuations. Features of Learn more include: their exclusive portfolio of compounders, 2-4 in-depth new ideas a month, live chat, and direct access for questions. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of UHS either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About UHS Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on UHS

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
UHS
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News