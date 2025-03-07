Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ORN) has a major opportunity for growth in the coming years as the firm further entrenches itself in the construction operations of large-scale data centers for the hyperscalers
Orion Group Has 3 Large Markets To Service, Can They Drive Its Growth?
Summary
- Orion Group Holdings, Inc. is poised for substantial growth, driven by large-scale data center construction and US Navy projects.
- Orion's backlog slightly declined to $729mm, but the new business pipeline surged to $16b, indicating more project opportunities. Management is focused on selective bidding for stronger margins.
- ORN shares trade at a significant discount when considering its historical trading premiums. This may allow for significant upside potential as the firm executes on its growth initiatives.
