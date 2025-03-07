Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima (LOMA) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:LOMA) Q4 2024 Earnings Conference Call March 7, 2025 10:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Diego Jalón - Head-Investor Relations

Sergio Faifman - Chief Executive Officer

Marcos Gradin - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Alejandra Obregon - Morgan Stanley

Marcelo Furlan - Itau BBA

Daniel Rojas - Bank of America

Esteban Arietta - Balanz

Operator

Good morning, and welcome to the Loma Negra Fourth Quarter 2024 Conference Call and Webcast. All participants will be in listen-only mode. [Operator Instructions] After today's presentation, there will be an opportunity to ask questions.

Also, Mr. Sergio Faifman will be responding in Spanish immediately following an English translation. [Operator Instructions] Please note, this event is being recorded.

I would now like to turn the conference over to Mr. Diego Jalón, Head of IR. Please Diego, go ahead.

Diego Jalón

Thank you. Good morning, and welcome to Loma Negra's earnings conference call. By now, everyone should have access to our earnings press release and the presentation for today's call. Both of which were distributed yesterday after market close.

Joining me on the call this morning will be Sergio Faifman, our CEO and Vice President of the Board of Directors; and our CFO, Marcos Gradin. Both of them will be available for the Q&A session. Before we proceed, I would like to make the following safe harbor statements.

Today's call will contain forward-looking statements and I refer you to the forward-looking statements section of our earnings release and recent filings with the SEC. We assume no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect new or changed events or circumstances.

This conference call will also include discussion on non-GAAP financial measures. The full reconciliation of the corresponding financial measures is included in the earnings press release. Now I would