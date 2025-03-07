I’ve been following Sagimet Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMT) since April of last year. Since then, they’ve continued working on their fatty acid synthase [FASN] inhibitors to treat conditions related to excessive fatty acid palmitate production. In particular, their main value driver is Denifanstat, and
Sagimet Biosciences' Denifanstat Should Be Worth More Today
Summary
- Denifanstat is SGMT’s leading FASN inhibitor for MASH. It has shown strong Phase 2b results and earned the FDA Breakthrough Therapy designation.
- SGMT also has a diversified pipeline on acne, solid tumors, and GBM, enhancing its optionality beyond its primary MASH focus.
- They’ve recently shown some positive trial milestones, including the first Phase 3 dosing.
- SGMT’s management estimates that if Denifanstat is approved as a MASH therapy, it could have significant market potential for millions of US patients.
- In my view, SGMT simply has too many strategic options like partnerships, licensing, or M&A that could unlock its value with Denifanstat in the next few years.
