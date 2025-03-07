In the article "Why The Coming Market Correction Will Bring Back Market Timing," we explained why high stock valuations imply very low stock returns over the next ten years. Essentially, we’re expecting near zero returns, like
Market Timing The Correction
Summary
- High stock valuations suggest very low returns over the next decade, necessitating a shift from "buy and hold" to dynamic asset allocation.
- Dynamic Asset Allocation involves a mix of stocks, bonds, and gold, with market timing based on investor sentiment and moving averages.
- Market timing using moving averages, particularly the 78-day and 165-day averages, has historically outperformed "buy and hold" during sideways markets.
- We plan to adjust our model to reduce "buy and hold" and incorporate moving averages to enhance performance during the expected low return period.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.