Alpha Picks Weekly Market Recap

Mar. 09, 2025
Steven Cress, Quant Team
SA Quant Strategist
Summary

  • Renewed concerns around tariffs caused major indexes to enter a sea of red, with the S&P 500 down -4.76%, the Dow falling -3.96%, and the Nasdaq falling more than -5%.
  • U.S. Treasury yields advanced, with the 10-year up 4.28%, fueled by Germany’s proposal of defense spending that triggered a global bond selloff.
  • In the crypto and technology arenas, BTC-USD briefly surged following Trump’s crypto reserve plans before retreating, while semiconductor leader NVDA fell 6% on renewed tariff concerns.
  • Geopolitical factors intensified as President Trump confirmed new tariff measures, while the Atlanta Fed’s GDPNow model signaled a -2.4% Q1 contraction.
  • February’s 172,017 planned layoffs marked a 103% year-over-year surge—largely driven by government sector reductions (62,000 jobs) and cuts in tech and retail—while hiring announcements hit 34,000, the highest for February since 2022.

Trade War Escalation & ‘Trumpcession’

The markets sold off this week as consumer confidence continued to take a notable hit amid escalating trade tensions. President Trump announced levying a 25% duty on $1.5T in imports from Canada and Mexico

  • I am Steven Cress, Head of Quantitative Strategies at Seeking Alpha. I manage the quant ratings and factor grades on stocks and ETFs in Seeking Alpha Premium. I also lead Alpha Picks, which selects the two most attractive stocks to buy each month, and also determines when to sell them.

Steven Cress, Quant Team
66.62K Followers

Steven Cress is VP of Quantitative Strategy and Market Data at Seeking Alpha. Steve is also the creator of the platform’s quantitative stock rating system and many of the analytical tools on Seeking Alpha. His contributions form the cornerstone of the Seeking Alpha Quant Rating system, designed to interpret data for investors and offer insights on investment directions, thereby saving valuable time for users. He is also the Founder and Co-Manager of Alpha Picks, a systematic stock recommendation tool designed to help long-term investors create a best-in-class portfolio.

Steve is passionate and dedicated to removing emotional biases from investment decisions. Utilizing a data-driven approach, he leverages sophisticated algorithms and technologies to simplify complex, laborious investment research, creating an easy-to-follow, daily updated grading system for stock trading recommendations.

Steve was previously the Founder and CEO of CressCap Investment Research until its acquisition by Seeking Alpha in 2018 for its unparalleled quant analysis and market data capabilities. Prior to that, he had also founded the quant hedge fund Cress Capital Management, after spending most of his career running a proprietary trading desk at Morgan Stanley and leading international business development at Northern Trust.

With over 30 years of experience in equity research, quantitative strategies, and portfolio management, Steve is well-positioned to speak on a wide range of investment topics.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given that any particular security, portfolio, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The author is not advising you personally concerning the nature, potential, value or suitability of any particular security or other matter. You alone are solely responsible for determining whether any investment, security or strategy, or any product or service, is appropriate or suitable for you based on your investment objectives and personal and financial situation. Steven Cress is the Head of Quantitative Strategy at Seeking Alpha. Any views or opinions expressed herein may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank.

