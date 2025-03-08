Get ahead of the market by subscribing to Seeking Alpha's Wall Street Week Ahead, a preview of key events scheduled for the coming week. The newsletter keeps you informed of the biggest stories set to make headlines, including upcoming IPOs, investor days, earnings reports, and conference presentations.

Investors will be focused on Wednesday consumer price index reading for February, with core CPI data set for release on Thursday. Producer price inflation statistics for last month will also be released on Thursday. Meanwhile, the Bank of Canada will announce any changes to its monetary policy on Wednesday, while the European Union will release industrial production data on Thursday.

Adobe (ADBE), Ferguson Enterprises (FERG), DICK’s Sporting Goods (DKS), Dollar General (DG), and Kohl’s (KSS) will report earnings next week.

Earnings spotlight: Monday, March 10 - BioNTech (BNTX), Vail Resorts (MTN), Paymentus Holdings (PAY), Hesai Group (HSAI), and NET Power (NPWR). See the full earnings calendar.

Earnings spotlight: Tuesday, March 11 - Ferguson Enterprises (FERG), Viking Holding (VIK), DICK’s Sporting Goods (DKS), Ciena (CIEN), and Kohl’s (KSS). See the full earnings calendar.

Earnings spotlight: Wednesday, March 12 - Adobe (ADBE), Crown Castle (CCI), UiPath (PATH), SentinalOne (S), and ABM Industries (ABM). See the full earnings calendar.

Earnings spotlight: Thursday, March 13 - Ulta Beauty (ULTA), DocuSign (DOCU), Dollar General (DG), Futu Holdings (FUTU), and Rubrik (RBRK). See the full earnings calendar.

Earnings spotlight: Friday, March 14 - Li Auto (LI). See the full earnings calendar.

Volatility watch: Gorilla Technology Group (GRRR) and MicroStrategy (MSTR) have a high level of implied volatility based on options trading. Biomea Fusion (BMEA) and Luminar Technologies (LAZR) head into the new week with a high level of short interest outstanding on them. The most overbought stocks per their 14-day relative strength index include