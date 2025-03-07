Neurogene: Potential To Target Root Cause Of Rett Syndrome With NGN-401

Mar. 07, 2025 6:10 PM ETNeurogene Inc. (NGNE) StockNGNE
Terry Chrisomalis
Investing Group Leader
(14min)

Summary

  • Additional Neurogene Inc. interim update data from the phase 1/2 study, using AAV9 capsid gene therapy NGN-401 for treatment of patients with Rett syndrome, expected 2nd half of 2025.
  • NGNE plans to provide an update on a potential registrational phase 3 study, using NGN-401 for the treatment of patients with Rett Syndrome, in the 1st half of 2025.
  • The global Rett Syndrome market size is estimated to reach $1.6 billion by the end of 2037.
  • Neurogene had $139 million as of September 30th of 2024 & did an oversubscribed $200 million private placement agreement; Cash on hand enough to fund operations into the 2nd half of 2027.
  • Looking for a portfolio of ideas like this one? Members of Biotech Analysis Central get exclusive access to our subscriber-only portfolios. Learn More »

Young female scientist working in laboratory

Solskin

Neurogene Inc. (NASDAQ:NGNE) is an important biotech to watch during this year, and it is because it is gearing up for two key catalysts that investors need to keep an eye on. The first of which is that

This article is published by Terry Chrisomalis, who runs the Biotech Analysis Central pharmaceutical service on Seeking Alpha Marketplace. If you like what you read here and would like to subscribe to, I'm currently offering a two-week free trial period for subscribers to take advantage of. My service offers a deep-dive analysis of many pharmaceutical companies. The Biotech Analysis Central SA marketplace is $49 per month, but for those who sign up for the yearly plan will be able to take advantage of a 33.50% discount price of $399 per year.

This article was written by

Terry Chrisomalis
13.32K Followers

Terry Chrisomalis is a private investor in the Biotech sector with years of experience utilizing his Applied Science background to generate long term value from Healthcare.

He is the author of the investing group Biotech Analysis Central which contains a library of 600+ Biotech investing articles, a model portfolio of 10+ small and mid-cap stocks with deep analysis for each, live chat, and a range of analysis and news reports to help Healthcare investors make informed decisions.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About NGNE Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on NGNE

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
NGNE
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News