Ensign Energy Services Inc. (ESVIF) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Ensign Energy Services Inc. (OTCPK:ESVIF) Q4 2024 Earnings Conference Call March 7, 2025 12:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Nicole Romanow - Investor Relations

Bob Geddes - President and Chief Operating Officer

Mike Gray - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Aaron MacNeil - TD Cowen

Waqar Syed - ATB Capital Markets

Keith MacKey - RBC Capital Markets

Josef Schachter - Schachter Energy Research

John Gibson - BMO Capital Markets

Operator

Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the Ensign Energy Services Incorporated. Fourth Quarter 2024 Results Conference Call. At this time, all lines are in listen-only mode. Following the presentation, we will conduct a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions] This call is being recorded on Friday, March 7, 2025.

I would now like to turn the conference over to Nicole Romanow, Investor Relations. Please go ahead.

Nicole Romanow

Thank you, Constantine. Good morning and welcome to Ensign Energy Services fourth quarter and year-end 2024 conference call and webcast.

On our call today, Bob Geddes, President and COO, and Mike Gray, Chief Financial Officer, will review Ensign’s fourth quarter and year-end highlights and financial results, followed by our operational update and outlook. We'll then open the call for questions.

Our discussion today may include forward-looking statements based upon current expectations that involve several business risks and uncertainties. The factors that could cause results to differ materially include, but are not limited to political, economic, and market conditions, crude oil and natural gas prices, foreign currency fluctuations, weather conditions, the company's defense of lawsuits, the ability of oil and gas companies to pay accounts receivable balances or other unforeseen conditions, which could impact the demand for the services supplied by the company.

Additionally, our discussion today may refer to non-GAAP financial measures such as adjusted EBITDA. Please see our fourth quarter earnings release and