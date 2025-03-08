Against a tough macroeconomic backdrop that isn’t promising to improve with increased trade war escalations, low-quality companies that have been struggling with growth have continued to see sharp pains. And though the nervous stock market environment is a call
Domo: Declines Continue As Management Encourages Patience
Summary
- Shares of Domo declined nearly ~10% after the company’s latest Q4 results, the latest in a long string of earnings disappointments for the company.
- Revenue declined -2% y/y and billings declined -3% y/y in Q4, while the company is expecting a midpoint of a -1.5% decline in FY25.
- Management is encouraging investors to look past near-term declines and focus on growth in longer-term RPO.
- However, given the company’s increasing pivot to consumption-based pricing, there’s no guarantee that customers will retain their subscriptions at high levels in the future.
- Though cheap at ~1x revenue, Domo is a low-quality stock best avoided.
