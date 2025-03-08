I’ve been a fan of Credicorp (NYSE:BAP) for some time, and I regard this Peruvian bank as one of the better-run banks in Latin America. Not only has the company done a good job of managing risk, I like how the
Credicorp: Methodical Disruption And Better Growth In Peru Support Strong Growth And More Upside
Summary
- Credicorp is a well-managed Peruvian bank with strong growth potential, driven by innovative ventures like Yape and Tenpo, and sound risk management.
- Q4’24 results were positive, with pre-provision profits 7% above expectations and improvements in credit, despite some net interest margin softness.
- 2025 looks promising with a 6% loan growth target, mid-teens core operating profit growth, and continued investments in disruptive, market-expanding growth projects.
- Credicorp's valuation is attractive at around $230, supported by strong ROE, innovative growth strategies, and a proven management team.
