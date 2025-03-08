Olympia Financial Group: A Boutique Opportunity With Great Margins

The Affluent Tortoise
2.32K Followers
(12min)

Summary

  • Olympia Financial Group offers a 6.7% dividend yield with a 10-year CAGR of 10.7%, making it an attractive investment for income-focused investors.
  • The company operates primarily through Olympia Trust, providing self-directed accounts and generating 77% of its revenue from investment account services.
  • Alberta's high household income and rapid growth support Olympia's niche market, with additional revenue from currency solutions and employee benefits plans.
  • Despite impressive dividend growth, Olympia's revenue is highly concentrated in one business line, posing a risk that needs addressing through diversification.

Lawyers talking in office

Financial Services Professionals

Chris Ryan/OJO Images via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

Olympia Financial Group Inc. (TSX:OLY:CA) is a boutique investment services firm based in Western Canada. The company offers a current dividend yield of 6.7%. With a 10-year dividend growth

This article was written by

The Affluent Tortoise
2.32K Followers
I am a value-oriented investor who seeks out high-quality companies with long histories of dividend growth. I believe that patient investors who build a core portfolio of dividend paying equities can achieve their retirement goals without taking on unnecessary risk. Dividend growth profiles are the best indicators of management's commitment to returning cash to shareholders. Dividend growth investing involves identifying quality companies with competitive advantages that provide visibility towards future cash flow growth. Warren Buffet once wrote "If you don't find a way to make money while you rest, you will work until you die". Fundamental analysis and patience are the tools I use to build a portfolio of equities that will enable my very comfortable retirement. Join me in exploring value and growth-at-a-reasonable-price opportunities and in building your own income-producing portfolio of dividend stocks. I am an investor with over 20 year of experience in the market. I hold a B.Mgt and an MBA where I enjoyed studying both corporate and personal finance.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About OLY:CA Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on OLY:CA

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
OLY:CA
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News