Ever Upwards For AISC, But Distinct Regional Variations Are Emerging

World Gold Council
712 Followers
(5min)

Summary

  • The gold price climbed steadily upwards, trading above US$2,600/oz by quarter end.
  • AISC also continued to rise, up 4% q/q and 9% y/y, to US$1,456/oz, the highest point in our data series back to Q1’10.
  • While the continual rise in AISC may be of concern, it is important to note that 97% of primary gold production in Q3’24 was profitable.

Abandoned Gold Mine Shaft, California

alacatr

When considering the factors driving up gold miners’ all-in sustaining costs (AISC), Q3’24 was a busy period.

The gold price climbed steadily upwards, trading above US$2,600/oz by quarter end. AISC also continued to rise, up 4% q/q and 9% y/y, to US$1,456/oz, the highest point

This article was written by

World Gold Council
712 Followers
The World Gold Council is the market development organization for the gold industry. Our purpose is to stimulate and sustain demand for gold, provide industry leadership, and be the global authority on the gold market. We are a unique organization that delivers tangible benefits to the gold industry. We are an active force within the market, working with a large and diverse set of partners to create access, drive innovation and stimulate demand, while providing a collective voice for our members. We provide insights into the international gold markets, helping people to understand the investment qualities of gold and its role in meeting the social and environmental needs of society. For more information visit www.gold.org.

Recommended For You

About GLD ETF

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Expense Ratio
Div Frequency
Div Rate
Yield
Assets (AUM)
Compare to Peers

More on GLD

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
GLD
--
IAU
--
SGOL
--
OUNZ
--
BAR
--
GLDM
--
AAAU
--
XAUUSD:CUR
--
IAUM
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News