In full disclosure, I have been a fan of the Atlanta Braves for as long as I can remember. I saw home games in the Old Fulton County Stadium before the team moved to Turner
Investors Could Be Wise To Take A Swing At Atlanta Braves Holdings
Summary
- As a lifelong fan of the team, I initially bought stock in the Atlanta Braves for sentimental reasons, but later saw greater financial potential.
- The Braves have one of the strongest brands in the MLB with impressive ticket sales and one of the largest media markets in professional sports.
- The mixed-use real estate development around the new Braves stadium has shown impressive revenue growth and above-average occupancy rates.
- I rate the stock of Atlanta Braves Holdings as a buy with BATRK being the better value currently because of its discount to BATRA.
