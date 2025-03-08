The housing industry will be disappointed by interest rates remaining near current levels, as predicted in an earlier article. With that assumption, construction will be generally level, home prices will rise moderately and rents will edge upward. The overall economy
Housing Market Forecast 2025-26: Interest Rates Keep Construction Flat
Summary
- The housing industry will be disappointed by interest rates remaining near current levels. With that assumption, construction will be generally level, home prices will rise moderately and rents will edge upward.
- The single-family housing market as well as multifamily housing continue to feel the impact of the pandemic and related government policies.
- New residential construction, both single-family and multifamily, will flatten out in 2025 and 2026.
Dr. Bill Conerly connects the dots between the economy and business decisions. He has the unique combination of a Ph.D. in economics from Duke University and over 30 years’ experience helping companies adapt to changing economic conditions. He has worked in economics and corporate planning at two Fortune 500 corporations and at a major bank, where he was senior vice president. He has earned the Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) designation. Companies have used Dr. Conerly’s expertise to help with decisions regarding capital expenditures, inventory levels, expansion into new markets, pricing, business models and financial structure. Dr. Conerly is an on-line contributor to Forbes.com and the author of The Flexible Stance: Thriving in a Boom/Bust Economy (2016) as well as Businomics (2007). He had been interviewed on the News Hour with Jim Lehrer, CNN and CNBC. He has been quoted in the Wall Street Journal, Fortune Magazine, and USA Today.