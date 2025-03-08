"New year, new me" - for years, the fitness industry has seen a sharp surge in interest and demand in the early parts of the year, when New Year’s resolutions still haven’t fizzled out yet. And though this may not be the exclusive thing
Planet Fitness: A New Year Brings More Hope To This Gym Franchise (Rating Upgrade)
Summary
- I'm upgrading Planet Fitness to a neutral rating after a sharp acceleration in revenue as well as same-club sales in Q4.
- The company plans to open 160-170 new gyms in FY25, up from 150 in FY24, alongside 5-6% same-club sales growth.
- Strong same-club sales growth has been driven by recent price increases and upsells to the higher-tier Black Card membership, thanks to a shrinking price gap between the two tiers.
- Key risks include potential churn after the New Year season and reliance on re-equipment sales, which could impact franchisee profitability.
- At ~18x forward adjusted EBITDA, Planet Fitness remains expensive. I'm holding out for an entry point near ~$65, or 13x adjusted EBITDA.
