Tariffs, geopolitical volatility, and overall economic uncertainty have taken over this year. So far in 2025, the top-performing ETFs are all international ETFs, with a handful of gold and gold mining ETFs. Gold, which has a low correlation to stocks, has been serving well as a
Gold Mining ETFs Shine In Early 2025
Summary
- Gold mining companies are leveraged to gold prices, as revenues for these commodities are dependent on finding and selling gold. When gold prices move higher, gold miner prices typically move even higher. And when gold prices fall, gold miner prices fall even more.
- At a time like now, when gold is serving as a hedge against domestic stock market volatility, gold miners perform even better.
- Overall gold mining ETFs have performed well YTD, especially when compared to domestic equity markets. The SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY) is down 1.6%, but gold mining ETFs are up 18-19%. Most of the large gold mining stocks have all been higher YTD - most in the 20-30% range.
