I published my investment thesis for Full Truck Alliance (NYSE:YMM) in December last year. The stock has rallied almost 18% since then. YMM reported Q4 and FY2024 results on March 5th before the
Full Truck Alliance: Maintain 'Buy' After Strong Q4 Results
Summary
- Full Truck Alliance's Q4 2024 results showed strong growth, with net revenues up 32% and non-GAAP net income up 43.5% year-over-year.
- The stock surged 13% post-earnings, validating my thesis of rapid growth driven by increasing order volume and monetization rate.
- Despite the rally, YMM remains undervalued; I maintain a "buy" rating with a target price of $17.5-18, implying a 32% upside.
- Key risks include potential reductions in VAT subsidies and scrutiny over high-interest rates in YMM's value-added services.
