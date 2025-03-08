Materion Looking Toward The Early Stages Of A Multi-Market Recovery In 2025 (Rating Upgrade)
Summary
- Materion has faced two years of revenue and margin pressure from broad end-market weakness, but margins have proven resilient and volumes should start to improve in 2025.
- The overall outlook for 2025 is still uncertain, but aerospace/defense and semiconductor markets present strong growth opportunities, while industrial markets should also show some improvement.
- Auto and energy markets could disappoint in 2025, and destocking in clad strips will be a headwind for revenue and margins.
- I expect around 4% revenue growth in FY'25, with accelerated growth in subsequent years, driven by market rebounds and an improved value-added product portfolio.
- A 12x EBITDA multiple could be aggressive given derating in specialty materials, but long-term revenue growth around 6% and high single-digit FCF margins can support a fair value around $110.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.