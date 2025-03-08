It’s Friday morning. Do you know where your tariffs are? Of course, you don’t because nobody really knows what is going on with all the pinballing decrees on which tariffs apply to which countries, with exceptions and deferrals and audibles called at
The Cost Of Uncertainty
Summary
- In the midst of all the weirdness, markets have been doing what markets normally do when nobody has a clue about anything – selling out of risk assets.
- As this week got underway, the yield on the 10-year Treasury note, at 4.15 percent, was 0.65 percent lower than where it was just six weeks ago.
- On Monday, the Atlanta Fed tossed a stunner into the daily economics chat with its latest GDPNow estimate, projecting that real GDP growth for the first quarter will be negative – yes, negative – 2.8 percent.
