The PIMCO 25+ Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index Exchange-Traded Fund ETF (NYSEARCA:ZROZ) is analysed today. We last covered the ETF in June 2024, stating that a dangerous term premium and interest rate volatility
ZROZ: A Real Conviction Play (Rating Upgrade)
Summary
- The PIMCO 25+ Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index Exchange-Traded Fund ETF provides an active play on long-term yields while delivering income through sales on imputed returns.
- We see additional flattening of long-term bond yields being en route, possibly accommodated by a more docile term premium.
- Key economic indicators suggest the U.S. economy is intact. However, investors could price lower growth expectations, leading to price support for ZROZ via lower long-term yields.
- ZROZ has a gross expense ratio of 0.15% and a distribution yield of 4.92%, which we find commendable.
- Risks include a potential re-steepening or upward levelling of the yield curve, a potential flight-to-quality, and ZROZ's inherent volatility – we see this as an active trade more than a long-term investment opportunity.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Kindly note that our content on Seeking Alpha and other platforms doesn't constitute financial advice. Instead, we set the tone for a discussion panel among subscribers. As such, we encourage you to consult a registered financial advisor before committing capital to financial instruments.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.