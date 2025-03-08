For those of you who have read some of my articles, you might have noticed that I am very skeptical when it comes to the current valuations of the more popular stocks in the US are demanding these
VFLO: Offers Relative Value, But Still Not A Bargain!
Summary
- Current valuations of popular US stocks are alarmingly high, reminiscent of the dot-com bubble, and even conservative stocks like Coca-Cola and Proctor & Gamble seem overpriced.
- Passive investing may be a bubble; historical 10% returns on indexes are unlikely to continue due to high current valuations and potential market volatility.
- Investors should consider lightening their exposure to the frothy parts of the markets, holding cash, or seeking high-dividend, low-earnings multiple stocks, possibly in foreign markets, to mitigate risks.
- VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF focuses on high-quality companies with high free cash flow yields and favorable growth prospects, offering a potentially less risky alternative.
- Although I wouldn't view VFLO as undervalued, it offers fair value in today's highly priced markets, which should lead to outperformance compared to the S&P500 and NASDAQ.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.