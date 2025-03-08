The Cboe Volatility Index (VIX) has soared to the mid-20s, at fresh year-to-date highs on the heels of intense tariff talks and uncertainty as to how companies will respond to a consumer that appears to be cooling off
UVXY: Investors Spooked, But Lower Volatility Ahead
Summary
- I am issuing a sell rating on UVXY due to expected lower volatility trends, despite the VIX's recent rise to 24.
- Weak economic data and growth fears have spooked investors, but I believe the S&P 500 will find its footing soon.
- Implied volatility is overvalued compared to historical volatility, suggesting a decline in market-wide implied volatility and bearish implications for UVXY.
- March through July has historically been a weak period for UVXY, reinforcing my sell rating amid current macro uncertainties and tariff developments.
