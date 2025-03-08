BDC Weekly Review: JPMorgan Muscling In On Private Credit Turf

Mar. 08, 2025 5:56 AM ET, , ,
ADS Analytics
Investing Group Leader
(6min)

Summary

  • We take a look at the action in business development companies through the last week of February and highlight some of the key themes we are watching.
  • BDCs remained flat amid volatile risk sentiment, with TCPC underperforming due to a poor quarter and dividend cut, while February saw slight overall gains for the sector.
  • JPMorgan's $50bn direct lending initiative and merger of its commercial and investment banks could increase competition for BDCs in corporate lending.
  • Blackstone Secured Lending's Q4 results were solid, but a minor NII miss led to a 3.7% stock drop, highlighting market vulnerability.
  • Systematic Income members get exclusive access to our real-world portfolio. See all our investments here »

Close-up of modern office facades at business district at a clear sunny day

EschCollection

Welcome to another installment of our BDC Market Weekly Review, where we discuss market activity in the Business Development Company [BDC] sector from both the bottom-up - highlighting individual news and events - as well as the top-down - providing an overview of the broader market.

Check out Systematic Income and explore our Income Portfolios, engineered with both yield and risk management considerations.

Use our powerful Interactive Investor Tools to navigate the BDC, CEF, OEF, preferred and baby bond markets.

Read our Investor Guides: to CEFs, Preferreds and PIMCO CEFs.

Check us out on a no-risk basis - sign up for a 2-week free trial!

This article was written by

ADS Analytics
12.8K Followers

ADS Analytics is a team of analysts with experience in research and trading departments at several industry-leading global investment banks. They focus on generating income ideas from a range of security types including: CEFs, ETFs and mutual funds, BDCs as well as individual preferred stocks and baby bonds.

ADS Analytics runs the investing group Systematic Income which features 3 different portfolios for a range of yield targets as well interactive tools for investors, daily updates and a vibrant community.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
BXSL--
Blackstone Secured Lending Fund.
CGBD--
Carlyle Secured Lending Inc.
JPM--
JPMorgan Chase & Co.
TCPC--
BlackRock TCP Capital Corp
Compare

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News