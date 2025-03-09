A Fresh Look At A & W After Its First Quarterly Report Post-Merger (Rating Upgrade)

Jeffrey Fischer, CFA
1.2K Followers
(10min)

Summary

  • With the merger of A & W Revenue Royalties Income Fund with A & W Food Services of Canada now complete, I've been eagerly waiting for the company's Q4 2024 results.
  • Same-store sales growth declined in Q4, and overall revenues slumped more than that. Adjusted-EBITDA experiences a small increase, reflecting reduced operational expenses and cost management.
  • Despite a dividend policy matching previous distributions, I'm not yet a buyer of A & W here, although I've upgraded my rating from a Sell to a Hold.
  • Current U.S.-Canada tensions could impact A & W in either direction.

A&W Restaurant

Steven_Kriemadis/iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

(All financial numbers are presented in Canadian Dollars)

I covered the A & W Revenue Royalties Income Fund (defunct ticker: AW.UN:CA) a couple times last year. Investors in these units received their fair portion

This article was written by

Jeffrey Fischer, CFA
1.2K Followers
25 years+ in the financial/investment industry. Former Senior Managing Editor here at Seeking Alpha; the tail end of an ~11 year stint working for SA. Prior to this, I worked as a Treasury Manager for a large commodities firm, where I managed financial liquidity, currency risk hedge portfolios, and investment arbitrage trades. I've also worked in financial performance analytics, trading, and banking. I have a healthy interest in behavioral finance and love a good investment "story" at least as much as a financial analysis. My investment ideas on SA will likely be a mix of contrarian, event-driven, and structured trades. I completed the requirements of the CFA Charter in 2003, and am an active member of the CFA Institute. MY PERSONAL FAVS:https://seekingalpha.com/article/4688259-qyld-and-contango-capture-for-possible-15-percent-yieldhttps://seekingalpha.com/article/4690866-tripadvisor-plummet-on-m-and-a-rejection-brings-stock-back-into-playhttps://seekingalpha.com/article/4707286-eventbrites-net-cash-is-an-illusion-sell

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About AW:CA Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on AW:CA

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
AW:CA
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News