After my article on NuScale, I want to tackle GE Vernova, one of the spinoffs from General Electric. It was formed from the energy-related divisions such as GE Power, GE Renewable Energy, etc. And while the stock shot up more than 130% since its
GE Vernova: Too Richly Valued At This Point
Summary
- GE Vernova, a spinoff from General Electric, focuses on electrification and decarbonization through Power, Wind, and Electrification segments, producing ~25% of global electricity.
- Despite a strong product portfolio, GEV's valuation is high with a P/E of 56.77 and EV/EBITDA of 35.12, making investment questionable.
- Power and Electrification segments show growth, but Wind faces profitability challenges, impacting overall financial stability and future growth prospects.
- Given the uncertain growth trajectory and financials, I rate GE Vernova a hold, despite its compelling energy solutions and potential in SMR technology by 2030.
