Active ETFs? In the financial centers where I've worked as a researcher in recent years, the response from many analysts and advisors is often a firm "no, thanks!". I often hear comments like: "a mutual fund or an ETF - what's the point of paying
PFFA: An Entry Strategy To Capture 9% Returns While Balancing Capital Risk
Summary
- Active ETFs often face criticism for high fees, but Virtus InfraCap U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (PFFA), with an AUM of $1.50B, stands out despite its 2.52% annual expense ratio.
- Investing in preferred stocks offers strong returns—currently above 9%—but comes with unpredictable capital fluctuations due to volatile interest rate expectations.
- An active approach could better manage depreciation risk and Yield to Call (YTC), as demonstrated by performance.
- There remains a significant risk of price fluctuations, which, in my opinion, can be actively managed with a technical strategy—explained in this article.
