The US stock market retreated nearly 4% from its all time high and the S&P 500 plunged below its 125 days moving average. Consequently, it appears that extreme fear is driving the market, backed by concerns over the impact of trade war
IWD: Value Stocks Can Offer Protection Against Uncertainty
Summary
- The US stock market is retreating due to trade war fears, economic growth concerns, and waning mega-cap growth, impacting the S&P 500.
- Value-focused ETFs like iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (IWD) offer protection with cheap valuations, strong earnings growth, and a diversified portfolio.
- IWD's limited tech exposure, high liquidity, and low expense ratio make it an attractive investment, especially during potential market corrections.
- Investing in IWD can reduce risk and provide steady returns, supported by strong financials, industrials, health care and utilities performance.
