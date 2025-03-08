I've always been fascinated that many oil & gas investors are such strong supporters of President Trump and the "drill-baby-drill" mantra. After all, any investor with commodities experience knows that more supply means lower prices - and that leads to lower margins, lower earnings, and lower stock prices. Indeed, back
XOP: Bearish Political Events Have Driven Down Oil & Gas Stocks
Summary
- Political and economic policies can significantly impact the oil & gas sector. Recent political action and tariff proposals caused a deep sell-off in oil and O&G stocks.
- The SPDR S&P Oil & Gas E&P ETF (XOP) has under-performed the XLE ETF and individual O&G stocks like Chevron and ConocoPhillips. XOP's 2.62% yield is also underwhelming.
- Despite the 14%+ drop in XOP's price just since inauguration day, its high expense ratio and lower dividend yield make it less attractive than alternatives like the XLE ETF.
- Today, I explain why energy investors should be prepared for a lower-for-longer oil price.
- Recommendation: Sell XOP ETF and invest in safer, higher-yielding stocks like Exxon and Chevron for strong balance sheets that can better weather a low oil price scenario.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of COP. CVX. PSX, XOM either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
I am an electronics engineer, not a CFA. The information and data presented in this article were obtained from company documents and/or sources believed to be reliable, but have not been independently verified. Therefore, the author cannot guarantee their accuracy. Please do your own research and contact a qualified investment advisor. I am not responsible for the investment decisions you make.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.