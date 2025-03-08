With the S&P 500 wobbling very nervously at all-time highs, it has become clear to many investors that we’re due for a correction. In my view, however, the correction will happen alongside increased dispersion - that is, not all assets will
GoDaddy: This Correction Has Further Room To Run
Summary
- GoDaddy's recent 15% drop post-Q4 results and uninspiring FY25 guidance signals the start of a valuation correction.
- The stock continues to trade at just shy of 6x forward revenue, a premium to faster-growing peer Wix, as well as a rich 27x forward P/E.
- GoDaddy operates in a very commoditized business with a plethora of competitors.
- The company is only expecting 6-8% revenue growth in FY25, alongside minimal profit margin expansion.
