GoDaddy: This Correction Has Further Room To Run

Mar. 08, 2025 8:19 AM ETGoDaddy Inc. (GDDY) StockGDDY
Gary Alexander
30.61K Followers
(9min)

Summary

  • GoDaddy's recent 15% drop post-Q4 results and uninspiring FY25 guidance signals the start of a valuation correction.
  • The stock continues to trade at just shy of 6x forward revenue, a premium to faster-growing peer Wix, as well as a rich 27x forward P/E.
  • GoDaddy operates in a very commoditized business with a plethora of competitors.
  • The company is only expecting 6-8% revenue growth in FY25, alongside minimal profit margin expansion.

close up man hand type on keyboard laptop to use marketing tool and check traffic research of pay per click program on web page for online business and lifestyle concept

Chainarong Prasertthai/iStock via Getty Images

With the S&P 500 wobbling very nervously at all-time highs, it has become clear to many investors that we’re due for a correction. In my view, however, the correction will happen alongside increased dispersion - that is, not all assets will

This article was written by

Gary Alexander
30.61K Followers
With combined experience of covering technology companies on Wall Street and working in Silicon Valley, and serving as an outside adviser to several seed-round startups, Gary Alexander has exposure to many of the themes shaping the industry today. He has been a regular contributor on Seeking Alpha since 2017. He has been quoted in many web publications and his articles are syndicated to company pages in popular trading apps like Robinhood.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About GDDY Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on GDDY

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
GDDY
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News