Founded in 1986, Mitek Systems (MITK) is a software company in the digital identity verification space. Using AI technology, MITK’s solution enables new use cases across secure activities, including depositing checks and opening bank accounts using just mobile devices.
Mitek Systems: Secular Growth Opportunity From AI-Based Threat
Summary
- Mitek Systems, a digital identity verification software company, faces a secular growth opportunity driven by rising AI-based identity fraud, particularly benefiting its new product, Check Fraud Defender (CFD).
- Despite recent underperformance, I assign MITK a buy rating with a $10.6 target price, projecting a 15% upside by FY 2025.
- Slowed revenue growth resulting in net losses created the appearance of underperformance due to revenue timing issues. But no meaningful structural issues exist. The balance sheet remains strong.
- Risks include long sales cycles and revenue recognition issues could result in potential market misunderstanding, but increasingly larger share of SaaS revenue is an upside.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, but may initiate a beneficial Long position through a purchase of the stock, or the purchase of call options or similar derivatives in MITK over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.