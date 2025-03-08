Local-Currency Frontier Bonds: EMD's New Horizon

Neuberger Berman
Summary

  • Frontier market issuers have been in the mainstream of hard-currency sovereign debt markets for many years, but most have struggled to build scale and liquidity for their local-currency bonds.
  • The first thing a potential investor in local-currency frontier market debt will want to know is how big that market is.
  • The local-currency frontier market returns were markedly more skewed and fatter-tailed than those of the local-currency emerging markets debt index.

By Rob Drijkoningen

Frontier market issuers have been in the mainstream of hard-currency sovereign debt markets for many years, but most have struggled to build scale and liquidity for their local-currency bonds. That could be set to change, as

Neuberger Berman
Neuberger Berman, founded in 1939, is a private, independent, employee-owned investment manager.

