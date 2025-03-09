TSMC Holds All The Cards And Why That Spells Opportunity
Summary
- TSMC dominates the semiconductor industry, supplying 90% of the world’s most advanced chips, and is strategically expanding its global footprint.
- The company’s $100 billion U.S. investment strengthens supply chain resilience and unlocks substantial government subsidies, boosting long-term ROI.
- Rising AI demand, aggressive Capex investments, and global diversification fuel TSMC’s long-term growth trajectory.
- Valuation metrics indicate TSMC is trading in the buy zone, presenting a compelling opportunity to consider.
