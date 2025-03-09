The Chinese stock market had a very volatile ride in 2024. After seeing immense losses from 2021 to 2023, the iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI) is up around 59% year-over-year. This came in two waves. The first occurred in September as
FXI: China's Technology And Banking Sectors Diverge
Summary
- The Chinese stock market index fund, FXI, rose 59% YoY, driven by significant stimulus efforts and the launch of China's DeepSeek AI.
- FXI's performance is buoyed by its increased exposure to technology and consumer sectors, reducing its reliance on the struggling financial, industrial, and real estate sectors.
- Despite recent gains, I remain mildly bearish on FXI due to China's opaque financial system and the long-term risks of its debt-driven stimulus policies.
- Foreign investors face heightened risks due to China's unsupportive investment laws and worsening US-China relations, making KTEC a potentially better investment.
- FXI's direct exposure to tariffs is low due to its lack of industrial stocks; however, they still create systemic risk regarding US-China relations and potential currency impacts.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.