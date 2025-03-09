PSCC: Growth Has Dried Up For This Small-Cap Consumer Staples ETF
Summary
- PSCC holds the 25 Consumer Staples stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index. Its expense ratio is 0.29% and the ETF has $48 million in assets under management.
- Despite its unpopularity, PSCC has outperformed XLP, its large-cap counterpart, since its inception in April 2010. However, it's struggled since 2024, which I attribute to its unappealing fundamentals.
- Namely, PSCC's growth rates have dried up, and its margin of safety is much lower than XLP's due to mid-single-digit net and free cash flow margins.
- Instead, what current shareholders get with PSCC today is an extremely attractive valuation. My calculations show it trades at 0.39x trailing sales and 8.97x trailing cash flow.
- These valuation ratios are great, but it makes PSCC a one-trick pony. I much prefer higher growth rates with this size segment, and until that returns, I recommend readers hold off on buying.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.