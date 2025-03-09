Hims & Hers (NYSE:HIMS) is transforming digital health through its aggressive, tech-first approach that leverages AI-powered personalization to scale its platform to take advantage of the increasing demand for personalized health products. With a swelling subscriber base and a leadership
Hims & Hers: AI-Powered Healthcare Disruption
Summary
- Hims & Hers generated $1.5 billion in revenue in 2024, reflecting a 69% year-over-year increase, and achieved $126 million in GAAP net income.
- The company’s subscriber base reached 2.2 million, growing 45% year-over-year, with 55% of subscribers using at least one personalized treatment.
- Hims & Hers’ GLP-1 weight loss treatments contributed $225 million in incremental revenue, but regulatory and supply risks remain significant concerns.
- HIMS' premium valuation is justified by its 69% YoY revenue growth, expanding margins, and first full year of GAAP profitability.
