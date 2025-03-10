There are many quality REITs to invest in, and while I own a diversified basket of these income-producing assets, CTO Realty Growth (NYSE:CTO) is one of my favorites. CTO is a smaller REIT with a market cap
CTO Realty Growth: One Of My Favorite REITs Because Of Growth Potential
Summary
- CTO Realty Growth is a standout REIT with a focus on high-quality, multi-tenant assets in economically strong areas, showing significant revenue and EBITDA growth.
- CTO trades at a discount to book value, offers a nearly 8% dividend yield, and has a high occupancy rate exceeding 93%.
- Risks include sensitivity to interest rates and regional economic dependence, but potential Fed rate cuts could lower borrowing costs and boost property values.
- CTO's strong investment strategy, attractive valuations, and forward growth potential make it a compelling investment, with projections for substantial future acquisitions and NOI growth.
