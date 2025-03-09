Braemar Hotels & Resorts And Its 10% Yielding Preferreds

Pacifica Yield
12.27K Followers
(6min)

Summary

  • Braemar Hotels & Resorts' 8.25% Series D Preferreds offer a 10.2% yield and are trading at a roughly 18% discount to their liquidation value per share.
  • The REIT's fiscal 2024 fourth quarter saw a 1.9% increase in comparable RevPAR.
  • Macro uncertainty and the near-term movement of the US 10-year Treasury yield form core risks and opportunities for the preferreds.

Dorado Beach: Where Golf Meets Paradise

brock sorenson/iStock via Getty Images

While Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) 8.25% Series D Preferreds (NYSE:BHR.PR.D) are up more than 6% since my last article rating them as a buy, the rally likely has more room

This article was written by

Pacifica Yield
12.27K Followers
The equity market is a powerful mechanism as daily fluctuations in price get aggregated to incredible wealth creation or destruction over the long term. Pacifica Yield aims to pursue long-term wealth creation with a focus on undervalued yet high-growth companies, high-dividend tickers, REITs, and green energy firms.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of BHR.PR.D either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About BHR Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
EPS
PE
Div Rate
Yield
Short Interest
Market Cap
Volume
Compare to Peers

More on BHR

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
BHR
--
BHR.PR.B
--
BHR.PR.D
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News