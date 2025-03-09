Credo Technology Q3: Don't Blame Its Hyperscaler Concentration, Embrace It

Summary

  • Credo Technology reported strong Q3 earnings, beating expectations and raising Q4 revenue guidance, driven by robust AEC product shipments and expanding hyperscaler customer base.
  • Despite 86% of Q3 revenues coming from Amazon's AWS, this concentration risk is mitigated by AWS's investment in Credo and potential diversification of suppliers.
  • Credo remains undervalued with a forward valuation of 37x FY26 EBITDA appealing, given its entry into new markets and strong balance sheet.
  • Inventory levels are a concern, but likely tied to meeting shipment goals for AWS; overall, I maintain a Buy rating on Credo stock.
Investment Thesis

Last week’s FY25 Q3 earnings report from data center networking vendor, Credo Technology (NASDAQ:CRDO), checked all the right boxes.

Credo’s management reported robust earnings beats in the top line and bottom line in Q3 and went ahead to

Uttam is a growth-oriented investment analyst whose equity research primarily focuses on the technology sector. Semiconductors, Artificial Intelligence and Cloud software are some of the key sectors that are regularly researched and published by him. His research also focuses on other areas such as MedTech, Defense Tech, and Renewable Energy. In addition, Uttam also authors The Pragmatic Optimist Newsletter along with his wife, Amrita Roy, who is also an author on the newsletter as well as on this platform. Their newsletter gets regularly cited by leading publications such as the Wall Street Journal, Forbes, etc. Prior to publishing his research, Uttam worked in Silicon Valley, leading teams for some of the largest technology firms in the world, including Apple and Google.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

