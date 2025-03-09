Price-to-earnings is often a useful filter for checking the valuation of a stock. For example, a 20x forward P/E means that the investor is buying a company with a ~5% earnings yield, which is usually reasonable in the stock market for solid companies. The problem is
Netflix: Valuation Looks Better Than You Think
Summary
- Netflix's valuation is misunderstood due to content amortization; its operating cash flow reveals a more accurate financial health and potential for growth.
- The company's business model, driven by subscription revenue and original content, ensures predictable cash flow and long-term subscriber retention.
- Recent stock price corrections, Netflix's efficient execution and strong content production make it a compelling long-term investment.
- Risks include macroeconomic factors and potential declines in content quality, but Netflix's track record suggests continued success in subscriber growth and revenue.
